Marina Summers places runner-up on ‘Drag Race: UK vs The World’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Maraming salamat, world. We fought hard on this one,' Marina tells her fans in a post following her runner-up finish

MANILA, Philippines – She made Philippine herstory! Filipino drag queen Marina Summers finishes as a runner-up during the finale episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season 2, representing the Philippines as part of the top four.

The results were announced on Friday, March 29 (Saturday, March 30 in Manila), after the top four battled in a “lip sync smackdown for the crown.”

Following her runner-up finish, Marina thanked her fans in a X post.

Maraming salamat, world 🌎 We fought hard on this one ✊🏽🇵🇭 — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) March 29, 2024

Marina walked down the “Finale Eleganza Extravaganza” runway in a black, blue, and gold ensemble, donned with coral and pearl elements. She explained that the dress was inspired by the Philippines’ rich marine biodiversity– the culmination of her second Drag Race journey.

During final critiques, the Filipina drag queen was praised for her performance during the season. Michelle Visage even said Marina is a “drag queen’s drag queen.”

“Drag touches people’s lives. I can attest to that because drag saved my life. Growing up in a very small town, I never thought that drag existed. This is the kind of person I wanted to be when I was young, but I did not know it was possible,” Marina said when RuPaul asked why the world needs drag now more than ever.

Marina picked Australia’s Hannah Conda to lip sync to Anastacia’s “I’m Outta Love” for the first round of the lip sync smackdown, with the Australian drag queen winning the battle.

United Kingdom’s Tia Kofi was crowned the season’s “Queen of the Mothertucking World.” She won £50,000, which was the first time a cash prize was awarded in a Drag Race UK series.

France’s La Grande Dame was also among the finalists. Spain’s Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha was named the season’s Miss Congeniality.

Marina’s journey during the international competition was nothing short of gag-worthy, filled with jaw-dropping looks and fierce performances.

Her latest look was a breathtaking traditional Yakan wedding ceremony attire, stunning the judges. Marina’s homage to Philippine cultural diversity and strong performance secured her the top 4 spot.

In the season’s first episode, Marina captivated the judges with her rendition of “AMAFILIPINA,” a reimagined version of Maymay Entrata’s “AMAKABOGERA,” during the talent show.

She later faced off with La Grande Dame in a lip sync battle, with Livin’ Joy’s “Dreamer” as the chosen track, and won her first gold RuPeter badge.

She earned her second RuPeter badge in the Rusical episode, with RuPaul praising the drag queen as being “born to do drag” during critiques.

During the Rusical episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" in early March, Marina Summers became the fourth queen to be told by RuPaul that she was born to do drag.



RELATED: https://t.co/UjK3gURgfY pic.twitter.com/1pTVbFNgNp — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 29, 2024

She received her third RuPeter badge with a makeshift karaoke designer piece by Neric Beltran during the “Business in the Front, Party in the Back” runway. Marina is the only contestant to earn three badges during the season.

She was also hailed for donning a beautiful volcano outer dress made by fashion designer Job Dacon, and for her glowed up “Terno She Better Don’t” look, inspired by the national fish of the Philippines, the bangus or milkfish.

Marina, who finished first runner-up in Drag Race Philippines season one, is the first drag queen from the Philippines to join an international franchise. – Rappler.com