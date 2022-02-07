Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino to star in rom-com series ‘How To Move On In 30 Days’

NEW SERIES. Maris Racal and Carlo lead the cast of ABS-CBN series 'How To Move On In 30 Days.'

MANILA, Philippines – Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino are pairing for the first time in the upcoming romantic-comedy series How To Move On In 30 Days.

According to a press release, the web series follows Maris’ character who, after being dumped by her ex-boyfriend, tries to move on from her previous relationship within 30 days. She documents her moving on process in her vlogs, and eventually hires Carlo’s character as her fake boyfriend to prove that she has fully healed from the heartbreak.

Albie Casiño, John Lapus, Jai Agpangan, Sachzna Laparan, Kyo Quijano, Sherry Lara, Poppert Bernadas, Hanie Harrar, Elyson De Dios, and James Bello are also part of the cast. Benedict Mique and Dick Lindayag will direct the series.

How To Move On In 30 Days serves as the first project under the partnership between ABS-CBN and streaming platform YouTube regarding developing and producing new original series. Hence, the upcoming show will only be available on YouTube.

The partnership between ABS-CBN and YouTube is the latest initiative of the media giant to expand its digital content offerings. Since the network’s shutdown in May 2020, ABS-CBN has shifted their efforts to digital and cable platforms, streaming their live and on-demand shows via Kapamilya Online Live and Kapamilya Channel.

How To Move On In 30 Days is slated for a 2022 release, but a target premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com