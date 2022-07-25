WATCH: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ drops new trailer



MANILA, Philippines – Marvel Entertainment dropped on Sunday, July 24, a new trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Sunday, ahead of its August release.

The almost three-minute clip, which was first shown at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 23, featured a new look at the dynamics of protagonist Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) and her cousin Bruce Banner (portrayed by Mark Ruffalo), as he teaches her how to harness her Hulk powers, noting the importance of spandex and balance.

Play Video

“If you want to go back to your life as a lawyer, I respect that,” Bruce says in the video in his Hulk form. Jennifer, in She-Hulk form, breaks the fourth wall and says, “He doesn’t mean that.”

The trailer also shows that her life as a lawyer would later on intersect with her life as a superhero as she represents Emil Blonsky or The Abomination, who is played by Tim Roth.

Aside from the comedic and action-filled parts of the video, the latest She-Hulk trailer brings more excitement with the cameo of other Marvel characters such as Wong from Doctor Strange and, hinting at the end, Daredevil, another superhero lawyer.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will follow the life of a lawyer-turned-superhero, Jennifer Walters, who defends superhumans in her law firm. She gains her Hulk powers when she receives a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, also known as The Hulk.

Directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and written by Jessica Gao, She-Hulk will premiere on Disney+ on August 17. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com