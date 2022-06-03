WATCH: ‘Money Heist: Korea’ official trailer drops ahead of June release

MANILA, Philippines – Witness the crime of the century unfold as Netflix drops the official trailer of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area on Friday, June 3.

Play Video

The two-minute trailer reveals a more extensive preview of what fans can expect with the much-awaited Korean adaptation of the original Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel.

Like the original, the Professor sets on forming a masked crew who will unite towards pulling off the greatest heist – robbing the national mint. But this time, a Korean plot twist is added.

Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo) is now an ex-soldier instead of an ex-thief, the series is set in the Korean Peninsula, and most of all, a Joint Economic Area is formed between North and South Korea.

“I thought it would make a compelling story if an added layer of North and South Korea can influence people’s trust and the need to cooperate with each other,” said writer Ryu Yong-jae explaining how the Korean flavor was added.

4 trillion in currency at stake in a heist without limits in a country without borders.



Witness the crime of the century unfold when Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area premieres June 24 pic.twitter.com/QQgppy8Hai — Netflix (@netflix) June 3, 2022

Money Heist: Korea’s trailer reveals that the top-class crew of thieves, along with the mastermind Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), will attempt to steal four trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint. Throughout the robbery, chaos arises as hostages are taken and a joint task force led by South Korean negotiation specialist Seon Woojin (Kim Yunjin) and former North Korean special agent Cha Moohyuk (Kim Sung-o) is formed to stop them.

Actor Yoo Ji-tae also expressed confidence in the series, saying that “The idea of a Joint Economic Area itself is unique and special along with the actors’ great acting, which will truly win over the audience’s hearts.”

Directed by The Guest director Kim Hong-sun, the six episodes of the first part of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will premiere on June 24 on Netflix. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern