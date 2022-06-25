NCT’s Doyoung joins ‘Master in the House’ cast

NEW MEMBER. NCT's Doyoung joins the cast of 'Master in the House.'

The K-pop star's first appearance on the variety show will premiere on July 3

MANILA, Philippines – Doyoung of K-pop group NCT will now be a fixed cast member of South Korea’s variety show Master in the House, SBS confirmed on Friday, June 24.

“Doyoung joined Master in the House as a regular cast member and recently finished his first recording,” a source from SBS confirmed, according to Soompi’s report.

The star-studded cast of the hit Korean variety show includes four other celebrities: Lee Seung-gi (A Korean Odyssey), Yang Se-hyung (Comedy Big League), Kim Dong-hyun (The Return of Superman), and SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji-won (Reply 1997).

Doyoung has previously appeared in the show and dedicated an emotional ballet performance to his “role model,” Lee Seung-gi.

His first appearance on the show as a regular cast member is set to air on July 3. Master in the House airs every Sunday at 6:30 pm KST.

Doyoung is a member of NCT’s first sub-unit, NCT U, and debuted in 2016. He also stars in TVING’s romance drama To X Who Doesn’t Love Me, which will premiere on July 14.

Master in the House is a variety show where cast members spend two days and a night together with reputable figures of different professions known as Masters. The members get to know more about the lives of the Masters in the hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.