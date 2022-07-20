Netflix to adapt manga ‘Burn The House Down’ into series

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has reportedly given Japanese thriller manga Burn The House Down the go signal for a series adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The manga adaptation will be directed by Yuichiro Hirakawa, who helmed The Promised Neverland and Group Demotion. The series will feature popular Japanese actress Mei Nagano in the lead role of Anzu Murata. Local screen veteran Kyoka Suzuki will also co-star as Makiko Mitarai. This will be Nagano and Suzuki’s first Netflix project together.

Burn The House Down follows the story of Anzu Murata, a young woman who infiltrates the house of the wealthy Mitarai family as a housekeeper. She does this as revenge, to reclaim the life that was taken from her. In the series, secrets will be revealed which involves a fire that happened 13 years ago.

The Japanese thriller will be produced by Shinichi Takahashi and Kei Haruna, with Arisa Kaneko as the screenwriter, who is known for her work in Orange and An Incurable Case of Love.

Burn The House Down is based on the original manga of the same name which was created by artist Moyashi Fujisawa. It was serialized in Kodansha’s Kiss magazine from March 2017 to April 2021 into eight tankobon volumes.

The manga became an immediate hit upon its release and attracted multiple adaptation offers. In June 2022, New York-based publishing company Kodansha USA announced that they licensed the series for an English digital release.

The Netflix series is targeted for a 2023 premiere. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.