Meet Buggy, Garp, Arlong, and more in Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live-action series

MANILA, Philippines – The One Piece crew is getting bigger as Netflix announced on Wednesday, March 9, six additional cast members for its highly-anticipated live action adaptation of the popular manga and anime.

“If he’s going to be pirate king, he is going to face many challenges along the way. New One Piece cast right here,” Netflix said in a tweet.

Si va a convertirse en rey de los piratas, deberá afrontar incontables desafíos.

Joining the series are Morgan Davies as Marine Captain Koby, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, who’s also known as Iron Mace, Aidan Scott as Lieutenant Commander Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Star Clown, McKinley Belcher as Arlong, and Vincent Regant as Garp, who’s also known as Garp the Fist.

They will be joining the earlier-announced Straw Hats Crew Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Syklar.

Filming for the series began in February 2022, but creators have kept quiet about the series’ plot. Following the new cast addition, fans are anticipating the arcs that the show will take given that the character Arlong was only introduced in the 69th chapter of the manga and episode 31 of the anime series.

A release date for the live-action series has yet to be announced.

Originally released in 1997, One Piece centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body takes on the properties of rubber after eating a Devil Fruit. He and his friends then set out on a quest to find the “One Piece” treasure and become king of the pirates.

The popular manga has spawned 14 animated films and a long-running anime series.

Netflix first announced in January 2020 that a 10-episode live-action adaptation was in the works. In September 2021, they released the logo and revealed that the pilot episode of the series was named after the original anime arc: “Romance Dawn.”

Eiichiro Oda, creator of the manga, was listed as one of the show’s executive producers. A target release date for the live-action series has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com