Eh-oh! Netflix brings back ‘Teletubbies’ with new series

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po are ready to welcome you back to Teletubbyland!

MANILA, Philippines – Welcome back to Teletubbyland, Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po! The iconic Teletubbies of our late ’90s childhoods are making a comeback on Netflix with a new reboot series, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, September 7.

The new adaptation will have the four colorful mascot friends returning for more “wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series.” The series will be narrated by Emmy-nominated Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, and created and written by Andrew Davenport, the British television show’s original creator.

Each episode will include new, original “Tummy Tales” songs “that will have the entire family dancing along,” Netflix said. The first season will have 26 12-minute episodes, written by Catherine Williams. Hopefully, we see Teletubbyland’s baby-faced sun, toast, custard, pancakes, and vacuum cleaner again!

Behind the childlike icons will be live performers Jeremia Krage (Doctor Who) as the purple Tinky Winky; Nick Kellington (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as green Dipsy; Rebecca Hyland as yellow Laa-Laa; and Rachelle Beinart as red Po.

The new Teletubbies series is set for a November 14 release. – Rappler.com