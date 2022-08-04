Netflix cancels ‘First Kill’ after one season

The series ran for just eight episodes before its cancellation

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix canceled the American vampire teen drama series First Kill after just one season due to its production cost and viewership disparity.

According to a Deadline report, sources said that while the series managed to bag the seventh rank on the streaming platform’s list of top 10 series, its viewing completion was unable to match up to its production cost. It racked up a total of 30.3 million hours worth of views.

The series, which debuted in June and ran for a total of eight episodes, follows teen vampire Juliette, who is set to make her first kill to officially earn a spot in her family of bloodsuckers. She ends up falling for the worst possible love interest – Calliope, a vampire hunter. Coming from starkly different backgrounds, the star-crossed lovers are then left to decide if they are willing to gamble their family legacies in exchange for their lasting love.

It starred Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Dominic Goodman, Will Swenson, Elizabeth Mitchell, Dylan McNamara, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienn, Phillip Mullings Jr., and Jason Robert Moore.

First Kill was adapted from a short story in the anthology series Vampires Never Get Old by Victoria “V.E.” Schwab. She also served as one of executive producers alongside Felicia D. Henderson, Karah Preiss, and American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts.

Following the series’ cancellation, the author took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the news.

“The day I found out my first TV project was being picked up for an entire season was one of the best days of my life. But that doesn’t mean this – the day it got canceled – is the worst. Because the lack of a second season doesn’t erase the first,” wrote Schwab.

Schwab went on to express gratitude to the people that supported the show and made it happen – the writers, the actors, and the viewers.

“I’m proud of the cast and crew for bringing this to life with a wealth of talent and a mountain of heart, and grateful to the millions and millions of viewers who watched the show. Thank you,” the Gallant author added.

Fellow writers also rushed to show their support for Schwab in the comments section, including Adam Silvera, Christina Lauren, Amie Kaufman, and Dhonielle Clayton, among others. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.