Netflix cancels ‘Warrior Nun’ after 2 seasons

Showrunner Simon Barry says they're looking into the possibility of moving 'Warrior Nun' 'somewhere else'

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has canceled the fantasy-action series Warrior Nun after two seasons, showrunner Simon Barry announced on Wednesday, December 14.

Barry then expressed his gratitude to the cast, the whole production team, and the fans who “worked so hard to bring awareness to this series.” “It was a privilege to be part of this,” he wrote.

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Netflix has yet to confirm the news, but fans have started to trend the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun. Barry also responded to a fan asking if there’s a possibility that the show will be “saved by another network,” saying that they “will find out if there’s [a] path to moving Warrior Nun somewhere else.”

We (@rdfinc_ and I) are looking into this. We will find out if there’s a path to moving #WarriorNun somewhere else. Will keep everyone posted. #SaveWarriorNun — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 14, 2022

The second season premiered in November, and spent three weeks in Netflix’s weekly top 10 for English-language series, peaking at #5.

Based on the graphic novel by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun follows Ava Silva, a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back. She learns that she is now part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient league of warrior nuns who have been tasked with fighting demons on Earth.

Alba Baptista portrayed Ava Silva in both seasons. Along with Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Olivia Delcán were also part of the series.

Warrior Nun is the latest series that won’t be renewed by Netflix this 2022, following First Kill, The Baby-Sitter’s Club, and Resident Evil. – Rappler.com