Season 2 is coming: Netflix announces another round of ‘Squid Game’

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also teases new villain and returning characters

LOS ANGELES, USA – Global megahit Squid Game will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Sunday, June 12, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The nine-part thriller tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money.

It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show’s second season in a letter released by Netflix.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Characters Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will return, he said, and Gong Yoo, “the man in the suit with ddakji” might also come back.

“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend,” he added. Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

“Join us once more for a whole new round,” he added.

In January 2022, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos first confirmed that the series is having a second season, saying that the “Squid Game universe has just begun.”

No further details on the possible plot, production timeline, cast, or release date have been released.

The first season also stars Hoyeon Jung, Wi Ha-joon, O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi, and Park Hae-soo.

Squid Game also made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards for being the first non-English-language series to be nominated for Best Cast in a Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-yeon, and Best Stunt Ensemble for a Drama Series. – with additional reports from Ysa Abad/Rappler.com