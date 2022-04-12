Series
Netflix confirms ‘Single’s Inferno’ for season 2

SINGLE'S INFERNO. THe South Korean dating reality show is getting a second season.

Netflix

How many couples do you think will escape the inferno in the second season?

MANILA, Philippines Netflix announced on Tuesday, April 12, that the hit South Korean dating series Single’s Inferno is getting a second season. 

In a press release, the streaming platform said that fans can expect hotter and sexier moments and adrenaline-pumping dates as a new group of singles embark on a search for romantic relationships.

An almost one-minute teaser was also uploaded by Netflix, promising a “fiercer, bolder, flashier, steamier, and wilder” inferno. 

Single’s Inferno features five men and five women who are trapped on a deserted island. For them to escape from the “hell” island, they need to become a couple with someone every night. 

Only those who become a couple can transfer to “heaven” island for a day, where delicious food and comfortable accommodations are provided, and those who failed to partner up must stay on “hell” island.

The first season, which premiered in January 2022, was well-received, even ranking in the Global Netflix Top 10 under the Non-English TV List for three consecutive weeks and ranked 4th in the charts at its peak.

Creators Kim Jae-Won and Kim Na-Hyun and directors Ji Hyun-Sook and Lee Jeong-Hwa are returning in the second season.

A premiere date for Single’s Inferno season two has yet to be announced. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.

