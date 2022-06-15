WATCH: Netflix drops first ‘Persuasion’ trailer

'PERSUASION.' Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding lead the cast for the series adaptation.

The series, which stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding, is slated for a July 15 premiere

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released on Wednesday, June 15, the first teaser for Persuasion, giving fans a closer look at what to expect from the series adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1818 novel of the same name.

The almost three-minute clip starts with Dakota Johnson’s Anne Elliot as she pines for her ex-lover Frederick Wentworth (played by Cosmo Jarvis), whom she broke her engagement with seven years ago.

As she struggles to move on, she will then be reunited with Frederick – all while her family members try to dictate her love life. Anne will then find herself caught in a love triangle when she comes across her cousin William Elliot (portrayed by Henry Golding).

There’s always the one that got away.



Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding star in Persuasion. July 15. pic.twitter.com/pWIIlkfPMh — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

“Don’t let anyone tell you how to live or who to love,” Johnson narrates in the trailer.

Suki Waterhouse, Richard Grant, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley, and Yolanda Kettle are also part of the cast.

Netflix first announced in April 2021 that the adaptation would have a “modern, witty approach.” It will be Carrie Cracknell’s feature directorial debut.

Persuasion is the last novel that Austen completed before her death in 1817. The novel has had several film and television adaptations, including a 2007 movie starring Sally Hawkins.

The Netflix series is set to premiere on July 15. – Rappler.com