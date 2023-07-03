WATCH: Netflix drops new ‘Heartstopper’ season 2 teaser

The second season of the hit coming-of-age series will premiere in August

MANILA, Philippines – We’re heading to the City of Love! Netflix released a teaser for the second season of its coming-of-age romantic comedy series Heartstopper, on Saturday, July 1.

In the 50-second trailer, the cast is seen roaming around Paris on a school trip. Friends-turned-lovers Nick and Charlie are seen on top of the Eiffel Tower and running up staircases; their friends Tao and Elle are hinted to be holding hands; while Tara and Darcy explore an art gallery together.

Towards the end of the trailer, the lead couple are seen sitting together when Charlie says: “Everything is gonna be perfect.”

The teaser ends with a montage of the group of friends having fun at a party, at a train station, and at an event with a crowd that appears to be applauding Charlie.

The second season of Heartstopper is slated for release on Netflix on August 3. It will have eight episodes.

Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches, and Nima Taleghani were previously announced as new cast members of the second season, while Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, William Gao, and Yasmin Finney will be reprising their roles.

Per Netflix’s synopsis of the upcoming season: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship, Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love, and friendship.”

Heartstopper is based on the graphic novel of the same title by Alice Oseman.

The series has also been renewed for a third season. – with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

