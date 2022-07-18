WATCH: Netflix drops official trailer for ‘Drifting Home’

Netflix has released the official trailer for the much-awaited Studio Colorido feature-length anime film Drifting Home.

The nearly two-minute-long trailer takes viewers through sixth-graders and childhood friends Kosuke and Natsume’s voyage with six other children after getting caught in an otherworldly phenomenon that causes the abandoned apartment complex they had been playing in to drift along the ocean.

The children are left thinking of ways to survive at sea as they investigate the secrets that the mysterious apartment complex holds. In the process, Kosuke and Natsume reminisce about the memories they shared as neighbors in the old building. The two must then make a choice: let go of the place that holds so many of their childhood memories or return to safety.

The official trailer also introduced the film’s theme song “Blush” by ZUTOMAYO, the Japanese rock band that performed hit tracks “Darken,” “Can’t Be Right,” and “MILABO.”

In September 2021, Netflix dropped the film’s very first teaser trailer, featuring a quick montage of clips that introduce the film’s central premise and main characters Kosuke and Natsume.

The streaming site later dropped two more teasers in April and June 2022 that showcase the early moments that led up to the strange phenomenon, along with the fun adventures the children went on in their time on the ocean.

Drifting Home will be directed by Hiroyasu Ishida and will be produced by Studio Colorido, the production company behind the award-winning 2020 anime film A Whisker Away. Ishida also directed Penguin Highway (2018), which was nominated for Best Animation at the 42nd Japan Academy Film Prize.

The upcoming film is Studio Colorido’s third feature-length anime film and is slated for a September 16 premiere on Netflix. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.