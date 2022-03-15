‘Elite’ season 5 to premiere in April

COMING SOON. 'Elite' is returning for its fifth season.

The students of Las Encinas are returning sooner than you think!

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced that the fifth season of the Spanish young adult drama Elite is set to premiere on April 8.

A 45-second teaser released on Monday, March 14, gives fans a glimpse into the romance, drama, and debauchery that’s going to happen in the upcoming season.

The upcoming season is set to pick up right after the tragic death of Armando in the season four finale. The secrets from Philippe’s New Year’s party and Guzman’s running away will challenge the relationship between Samuel and Ari, while the rest of the characters must adapt to new circumstances and shocking confessions in their lives.

Season four cast members Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Diaz, Martina Carriddi, Manu Rios, Pol Granch, and Diego Martin are reprising their roles. Joining them are Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, and Adam Nourou.

First-look photos of the upcoming season were also released.

Set in the exclusive fictional secondary school Las Encinas, Elite follows an ensemble cast of students, who mostly come from rich families, as they navigate intense relationships, the dramas of high school, and their frequent involvement with murder and police investigations.

The 2019 GLAAD Media Award-winning series tackles issues of economic, class, and cultural disparities, alongside teenage vice, sex, and drama. – Rappler.com