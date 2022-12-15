Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ embraces French life in new season

Kate Walsh, William Abadie, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery and Lucas Bravo attend the World Premiere of "Emily in Paris, Season 3" series by Netflix at the Theatre des Champs Elysees in Paris, France, December 6, 2022.

PARIS, France – Cultural frictions give way to personality clashes in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, according to creator Darren Star who recently joined the show’s cast members in the French capital for the global premiere of the third season.

The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris from Chicago for a marketing job, will be released on December 21.

The show focuses more deeply on its characters, moving away from a play on the cliches of French and American lifestyles, to

become more of a “clash of personalities,” said Star, who is also executive producer and writer of the show.

“She feels less of a fish out of water and more about embracing the culture around her,” said Collins, of the character she plays.

Watched by 58 million households in its first month, the series debuted at the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and became the most popular comedy on Netflix that year.

In the third season, actors Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling join as new cast members. “New characters come in and add a lot of new texture and complications for the entire ensemble,” said Star.– Rappler.com