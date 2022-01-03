Netflix introduces the Sparrows in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 posters

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix unveiled on Sunday, January 2 its character posters for the third season of The Umbrella Academy, giving fans a closer look at the seven members of the Sparrow Academy.

The show, based on the comic books written by Gerard Way, follows seven children adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feore), who were raised to become a superhero team called “The Umbrella Academy.”

Meanwhile, the Sparrow Academy is the alternate version of the titular superhero siblings’ academy that exists in a different timeline. A glimpse of them was first seen during the end of the second season, after a time-travel debacle left the original Hargreeves siblings scattered all over the 1960s.

The timeline change has also led to their formerly deceased brother, Ben (played by Justin H Min), to still be alive – but this time, a member of the Sparrows. As Sparrow #2 though, Ben is a more vicious, calculating version of his original character.

Plot details for the upcoming season has been scarce, but the recently released character posters show that the members of the Sparrow Academy are significantly different from the members of the Umbrella Academy, as the Sparrows are more roughed up and looking somewhat grittier.

The other members of the Sparrow Academy are Justin Cornwell as Marcus (Sparrow #1), Britne Oldford as Fei (Sparrow #3), Jake Epstein as Alphonso (Sparrow #4), Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane (Sparrow #5), Cazzie David as Jayme (Sparrow #6), and Christopher (Sparrow #7), an “existential dread inducing psykronium cube.”

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver–Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley will be reprising their roles.

Netflix first confirmed on November 2020 that a 10-episode third season was in the works. Production started in February 2021 and wrapped up in August.

A release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com