WATCH: ‘Money Heist: Korea’ hypes with first teaser, reveals official title

The special clip for 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' gives us a sneak peek of the Professor, played by Yoo Ji-tae

MANILA, Philippines – The highly-anticipated Korean adaptation of Netflix’s hit Spanish heist series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) now has an official title – Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – and a new teaser to boot.

Netflix dropped the special clip on Tuesday, January 18, showing the serious Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) carefully choosing from a wall of unique masks, including the original Salvador Dali mask and a few traditional Korean masks. The clip cuts to black as the Professor reaches out to choose an unidentified mask for the upcoming heist.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates the story of the genius criminal mastermind Professor as he leads a crew of “top-class thieves” during a heist and hostage crisis in the Korean Peninsula. The Korean cast includes Squid Game actor Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jeon Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Park Jung-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hun (Helsinki), and Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) as the gang members.

The Task Force team will be played by team leader Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin) and Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk). Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin) and Lee Joobeen (Youn Misun) play the hostages.

Netflix announced in December 2020 that a 12-episode Korean adaptation was in the works. It is directed by The Guest director Kim Hong-sun and written by My Holo Love’s Ryu Yong-jae.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022.

The original Money Heist follows a group of thieves behind elaborate bank robberies, masterminded by the mysterious Professor (Alvaro Morte). Part 1 premiered on Netflix in 2017, and was a hit around the world, becoming Netflix’s most-watched non-English series. Part 4 was released in April 2020, and the fifth and final part premiered in December 2021. – Rappler.com