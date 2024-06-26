Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ casts 4 new villains for season 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Among the new cast members is David Dastmalchian, known for his roles in ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Dune,’ and ‘Suicide Squad'

MANILA, Philippines – New cast members are set to give life to the iconic villains in the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation the famed manga and anime series One Piece, Netflix announced on Tuesday, June 25 (Manila time).

David Dastmalchian will play Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson will star as Mr. 5, and Daniel Lasker will portray Mr. 9. Meanwhile, Jazzara Jaslyn will play Miss Valentine.

The additional cast members for the second season of One Piece each have significant acting credits under their belts. Lasker is known for playing Furfur in the science fiction series Raised By Wolves; Johnson starred as Luke Fox/Batwing in Batwoman; and Jaslyn appeared as Eliza Pendleton in Warrior. Dastmalchian was also a part of the films Oppenheimer, The Suicide Squad, and both parts of Dune.

“I am so hyped to join the One Piece family. Bringing Mr. 5 to life is an honor, and I can’t thank Kings Oda, Matt Owens, and Joe Tracz enough for trusting me to. Baroque Works is comin’,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post.

Jaslyn also expressed her excitement over her new role as Miss Valentine, taking to Instagram to say that her “heart is exploding with excitement, gratitude, and utter joy to be joining the magical world of One Piece.”

Meanwhile, Lasker said in an Instagram post on his page that “[there are] no words to express how [honored] and thrilled” he is to be joining the Netflix series’ cast.

“I adore the world that Oda-san created and to now step into it as a character is a real dream come true. I’m pinching myself,” Lasker wrote.

These new characters are members of the Baroque Works criminal syndicate led by Sir Crocodile, known by the alias Mr. 0. Operating in the shadows, Baroque Works employs several agents with code names, all working towards their primary objective of taking control of the Alabasta Kingdom to exploit its resources and political power.

Each member has special abilities that keep the syndicate’s operations going. Mr. 3, or Galdino, uses his cunning and wax manipulation for combat and deception. Mr. 9, known as Igaram, starts as a minor antagonist but reveals his loyalty as a dedicated agent. Mr. 5, also known as Gem, has explosive abilities and expertise in assassination. Miss Valentine controls her weight to execute aerial attacks and overpower foes in combat.

Adding to the excitement, an exclusive report by Variety confirms the return of the original cast, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Netflix confirmed the renewal of the live-action series for a second season in September 2023, just two weeks after season 1 was released.

Helmed by showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, Netflix’s One Piece is based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, which was first published in 1997. It follows spirited young adventurer Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to pursue the legendary One Piece treasure and claim the title of Pirate King. With his crew, Luffy faces perilous seas, evades the Marines, and challenges rivals throughout their journey. – with reports from Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco is a Rappler intern.