WATCH: Meet the Straw Hat Pirates Crew in ‘One Piece’ live-action trailer 

MANILA, Philippines – A pirate adventure is about to set sail as Netflix released on Sunday, June 18, the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of hit manga and anime series One Piece.

The one-and-a-half minute clip sees Iñaki Godoy’s Luffy as he attempts to fulfill his dream of becoming the King of Pirates by finding the legendary One Piece treasure. His first step? Assembling his Straw Hat crew.

The live action adaptation of the most popular manga in history, written by Eiichiro Oda is finally here. ONE PIECE sets sail on August 31st only on Netflix. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/5i2oJpislM — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

“All I need is a loyal crew, and I think, together we’d make a pretty good team,” Luffy said in the trailer. “We haven’t sailed together for very long but I know we’ve got each other’s backs.”

The video also teased the adventures that the crew will face during their journey to the Grand Line — including giant sea monsters, hordes of pirates, and a very stretchy arm.

Aside from Godoy, the Straw Hats Crew include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Filming for the series began in February 2022, but creators have kept quiet about the series’ plot.

Other cast members include Morgan Davies as Marine Captain Koby, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, who’s also known as Iron Mace, Aidan Scott as Lieutenant Commander Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy the Star Clown, McKinley Belcher as Arlong, and Vincent Regant as Garp, who’s also known as Garp the Fist.

The live-action adaptation will have Eiichiro Oda – the writer and illustrator of the widely popular manga series – as one of the executive producers. “We’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future,” he assured fans following the live-action adaptation announcement.

Originally released in 1997, One Piece centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body takes on the properties of rubber after eating a Devil Fruit. He and his friends then set out on a quest to find the “One Piece” treasure and become King of the Pirates.

The popular manga has spawned 14 animated films and a long-running anime series.

One Piece’s first season will have 10 episodes. It will premiere on August 31. – Rappler.com