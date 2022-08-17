LOOK: Netflix unveils first glimpse of new Addams Family in ‘Wednesday’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Cara mia, mi amor! Netflix released on Wednesday, August 17, the first spooky look at the Tim Burton Addams Family spin-off titled Wednesday.

The monochrome family portrait sees the creepy aristocrats clad in their signature black outfits. Catherine Zeta-Jones succeeds Anjelica Huston in playing matriarch Morticia, while Luis Guzmán is Gomez, previously played by Raul Julia in the 1991 film.

Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family



Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/OJIKVxJlbg — Netflix (@netflix) August 16, 2022

Jenny Ortega (Scream, X) stars as the ominous titular character Wednesday – complete with her iconic pigtail braids and sharp-collared dress, while Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) plays her brother Pugsley.

Vanity Fair also shared exclusive images of the upcoming reboot, featuring Morticia and Gomez’s couple portrait, with a still of Wednesday and Pugsley in the lockers of a school.

As of writing, there are no hints as to who will be playing Gomez’s brother, Fester Addams.

The eight-episode series will revolve around the Addams’ daughter Wednesday and her high school days at Nevermore Academy. While navigating the ups and downs of teenage life, she must also learn to control her psychic powers and solve the mystery of their family’s curse.

Play Video

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the ’90s, films is also confirmed to have a role under wraps in the series.

Burton will helm and act as executive producer of the comedy-horror series, together with four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood as costume designer. The tandem had previously worked together in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

A premiere date for Wednesday has yet to be announced. – with reports from Sydney Cañamo/Rappler.com

Sydney Cañamo is a Rappler intern.