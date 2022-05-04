LOOK: The Hargreeves meets the Sparrows in new ‘Umbrella Academy’ season 3 stills

Which team are you on – the Umbrella Academy or the Sparrow Academy?

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released on Wednesday, May 4, new photos for the third season of Umbrella Academy, giving fans a closer look at the returning cast members and the new characters to watch out for.

Based on the comic books written by Gerard Way, the show follows seven children adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feore), who were raised to become a superhero team called “The Umbrella Academy.”

Following a time-travel debacle at the end of the second season, the original superhero siblings’ academy is now meeting its alternate version, the Sparrow Academy, which exists on a different timeline.

The snaps feature some changes in the original Hargreeves family for the upcoming season, such as Five having a new outfit and Elliot Page now playing Viktor, as well as a first look at the Sparrows’ matching suits.

The show also teases a “family reunion” as the original Hargreeves siblings see their deceased brother Ben returning to life as Sparrow #2.

Aside from the production stills, Umbrella Academy also released the official poster for the third season, showing the opposing teams posing in a similar fashion.

“Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns,” the season’s official logline reads.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley are reprising their roles as part of the original Hargreeves family.

Justin H Min is returning to play Sparrow #2, while the other members of the Sparrow Academy include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

The Umbrella Academy season three is set to premiere on June 22. – Rappler.com