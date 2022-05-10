WATCH: Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Love, Death + Robots’ volume 3

'Love, Death + Robots' volume 3 is set to premiere on May 20

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released on Monday, May 9, the first teaser for Love, Death + Robots volume 3, giving fans a closer look at what to expect for the critically acclaimed animated anthology series.

As always, the series will feature short animated series that are in the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres. The upcoming season has shorts featuring the likes of sorcery, hyper-realism, and post-apocalyptic chaos.

The third volume of the series will span nine episodes. The episode titles are as follows: “Bad Travelling;” “The Very Pulse of the Machine,” “In Vaulted Halls Entombed,” “Jibaro,” “Swarm,” “Mason’s Rats,” “Three Robots: Exit Strategies,” “Kill Team Kill,” and “Night of the Mini Dead.”

“Terror, imagination, and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse,” its official logline reads.

Created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, Love, Death + Robots invites different teams of artists and writers to produce short stories that range from fantasy, comedy, and science fiction, to horror, drama, and thrillers.

The series first launched in 2019 with 18 standalone short films, while the second season premiered in 2021 with only eight episodes. It has since racked up 11 Primetime Emmy awards across its first two volumes.

Love, Death + Robots vol. 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 20. – Rappler.com