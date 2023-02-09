FIRST LOOK: Netflix releases images from ‘Money Heist’ spin-off ‘Berlin’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Money Heist fans, prepare to be robbed again! Netflix unveiled on Wednesday, February 8, the first images from Berlin, the highly-anticipated Money Heist spin-off series.

The character stills featured lead stars Pedro Alonso, Tristán Uloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández, Michelle Jenner, and Joel Sánchez.

“New city, new gang,” they wrote.

Aside from the photos, Netflix also released a 30-second teaser for the series to announce that it’s slated for a December release. A final premiere date has yet to be announced.

The teaser saw Alonso’s Berlin character clad in a red sweater as he studied an intricate model of a bank, in an attempt to plot a theft of a crimson jewel. He will, however, be distracted by a tiny paper figure of a woman.

Un nuevo atraco en la ciudad del amor. Del universo de La Casa de Papel, BERLÍN llega a Netflix este diciembre. #BERLINnetflix



A new heist in the city of love. From the world of Money Heist, BERLIN comes to Netflix this December. #BERLINnetflix pic.twitter.com/t8VEY2dfLw — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) February 7, 2023

When the eight-episode series began production in September 2022, creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina said that they “loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.”

Money Heist, which follows “the gang” – a group of robbers who execute elaborate bank heists under the leadership of the mysterious Professor, aired its final season in December 2021.

Since its release in 2017, the hit Spanish series has received international and critical acclaim, winning several awards including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. – Rappler.com