WATCH: Natasha Lyonne returns as a ‘time prisoner’ in ‘Russian Doll’ season 2 teaser

The second season of 'Russian Doll' is set to premiere on April 20

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released on Friday, April 8, the official trailer for the second season of Emmy Award-winning comedy-drama Russian Doll.

The two-minute clip sees Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov traveling via a subway train that transports her back in time to several different eras and places.

“The universe finally found something worse than death. I broke time,” Natasha’s character said in the teaser.

Play Video

The first season, which premiered in February 2019, follows Nadia, who discovers she’s stuck in a time loop where she keeps dying on the night of her 36th birthday party. But she always returns to that same night again and again, as she tries to figure out what is happening to her.

The finale sees Nadia and Alan Zaveri (played by Charlie Barnett) escaping the time loop together. Netflix shared that the second season will be set four years after Nadia and Alan’s escape.

“Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations, the New York City subway,” the season’s logline reads.

“At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.”

Russian Doll also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vasquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Sharlto Copley, Carolyn Michelle Smith, and Annie Murphy. The second season is set to premiere on April 20. – Rappler.com