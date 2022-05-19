SURPRISE! Netflix drops first episode for ‘Love, Death + Robots’ volume 3

MANILA, Philippines – Brace yourselves for another lovely and deathly (and robot-ly) roller coaster ride as Netflix released on Thursday, May 19, the first full episode of Love, Death + Robots volume three for free.

BEHOLD!



We just released the first episode of Love, Death + Robots early https://t.co/uiYKflcW2T



Vol 3 releases in full May 20 ❤️💀🤖 pic.twitter.com/BB2RTmX2Tl — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2022

The 10-minute episode titled Three Robots: Exit Strategies serves as a direct sequel to the Three Robots episode from volume one. In this sequel, we follow the titular trio of robots in exploring and learning about “post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out,” according to the press release.

Play Video

For the upcoming new season, fans will be treated to nine standalone episodes with the series’ trademark gorgeous visuals and quality animation. Fortunately for those who cannot wait any longer, the rest of the volume will be available starting on May 20.

The animated sci-fi anthology series produced by Oscar-nominated David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen features “terrifying creatures, wicked surprises, and dark comedy” as seen in the official synopsis.

Love, Death + Robots first aired in 2019 with 18 short films, while volume two premiered in 2021 with only eight episodes. It has received 11 Primetime Emmy awards across its first two volumes including the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program award. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.