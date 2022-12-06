WATCH: ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 trailer teases more intense games

MANILA, Philippines – The game between life and death continues as Netflix released the official trailer for the second season of its Japanese live-action series Alice in Borderland.

Based on a popular sci-fi thriller manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland follows Arisu Ryohei, a “listless, jobless, and video game-obsessed young man” who finds himself in a dystopian version of Tokyo where he must play dangerous games to survive. There, he meets Yuzuha Usagi, a young woman navigating the games alone.

The first season ended with only two other characters surviving Arisu and Usagi – Shuntarō Chishiya, played by Nijirō Murakami, and Hikari Kuina, played by Aya Asahina.

Play Video

In the two-minute trailer, the series teased more dangerous games now that only the Jack, Queen, and King cards have been completed. “I’m here because I did my best to survive. I want to leave this place with people I care about,” the players said in the trailer.

The video also hinted that the challengers will face the mastermind behind the Borderland as they reach the final game venue. “If we clear all the games, can we return to the real world?” they asked.

Aside from Yamazaki and Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Yutaro Watanabe, Tsuyoshi Abe, Sho Aoyagi, and Riisa Naka are also starring in the second season.

Get your first look at some new characters from Season 2 of Alice in Borderland..



Learn more about Kyuma, Heiya, Banda, Matsushita, Yaba, and Kotoko when Alice in Borderland returns on December 22 pic.twitter.com/pFVJMQLiCH — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 1, 2022

Alice in Borderland season two is slated for a December 22 premiere. – Rappler.com