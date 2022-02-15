WATCH: ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 teaser hints at potential love triangle for Anthony

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix released on Tuesday, February 15, the teaser for the second season of the hit period drama Bridgerton, promising fans more gossip and scandals for the people of the Ton to feast on.

The one-and-a-half minute clip begins with the return of anonymous gossipmonger Lady Whistedown, voiced by Julie Andrews, as she tries to spill all the tea on the Regency-era London social scene.

“As the members of our town questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing: honing my skills. No, even better. I’ve been sharpening my clips,” she said as the ensemble cast pore over her pamphlets, attend numerous grand balls, and court potential lovers.

Play Video

The second season shifts the focus to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the viscount and eldest Bridgerton son, as he fulfills his duty and searches for a suitable wife. He sets his sights on debutante Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), who just arrived from India. However, when Edwina’s older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) discovers Anthony’s disinterest in love, she decides to do everything in her power to stop the possible loveless union between the two.

Returning to their roles are Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Claduie Jessie as Eloise, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton. Season one breakout star Regé-Jean Page is not reprising his role as the hot Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett.

Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton is adapted for television by creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes. Netflix first confirmed a second season in January 2021, and also announced in April that the series would be getting a third and fourth season.

Bridgerton season two is set to premiere on Netflix on March 25. – Rappler.com