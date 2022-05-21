Netflix renews ‘Heartstopper’ for seasons 2, 3

SERIES. Netflix's 'Heartstopper' has been renewed for two more seasons.

Charlie and Nick will be back! Alice Oseman's LGBTQ+ webcomic will continue to be adapted into two more seasons.

MANILA, Philippines – More kilig incoming! Netflix has renewed hit coming-of-age romcom series Heartstopper for a second and third season, according to a Variety report.

Alice Oseman, the creator of the LGBTQ+ graphic novel the series is based on, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, May 20, via a clip of her doodling Charlie and Nick and the words “2 more seasons!”

Oseman will return as writer and executive producer for both seasons with See-Saw Films. Plot details, number of episodes, cast, and production timeline have yet to be confirmed, but what’s sure is that Charlie and Nick will be back for the successful “queer miracle” that is Heartstopper.

Oseman’s popular webcomic centers around the budding relationship between two British students: meek Charlie and athletic Nick, played by Joe Locke and Kit Connor, respectively. The unlikely friendship soon blooms into an “unexpected romance” as both teens and their friends navigate the relatable and tumultuous journey of adolescence, self-discovery, and acceptance.

Guest Star Olivia Colman also appeared as Nick’s mother, Sarah Nelson, while Stephen Fry provided the voiceover for the first season.

The series was an instant hit as soon as it premiered on Netflix on April 22, drawing praise for its LGBTQ+ representation, adherence to the original material, and appropriate tackling of real-life, sensitive topics like bullying, discrimination, and peer pressure. – Rappler.com