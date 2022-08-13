Netflix renews ‘Love, Death + Robots’ for season 4

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix’s animated sci-fi anthology series Love, Death + Robots will be back for a fourth season, as confirmed by Netflix on Friday, August 12.

“Love, Death + Robots Volume IV is a GO,” the Instagram announcement reads, with emojis of a heart, skull, and robot. Details regarding its release date and episode count have yet to be released.

It comes as no surprise to fans, considering the show has already bagged several Emmy awards and nominations. Its first and second season were awarded “Outstanding Short Form Animated Program” in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Its third season, which premiered in May, had been nominated for the same category as well. The television academy had also honored nine creators of different episodes of the series, including Albert Maniego, who earned the juried award for “Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation” for his episode, Jibaro, in season 3.

Each episode of the program tells a unique tale that revolves around the dystopian themes of love, death, and robots. The series brings each captivating story to life through a distinct style of animation per episode, spanning a variety of genres like fantasy, comedy, sci-fi, drama, and horror.

The anthology series is a collaborative project from creative teams all over the world, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson as the supervising director. It is produced by Oscar-nominated David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, Tim Miller, and Josh Donen.

Love, Death + Robots debuted in 2019. The first volume comprises of 18 animated shorts while the second volume had eight episodes. All episodes are available on Netflix. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.