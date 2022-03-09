Netflix renews ‘Never Have I Ever’ for season 4

NEVER HAVE I EVER (L to R) JAREN LEWISON as BEN GROSS, MAITREYI RAMAKRISHNAN as DEVI VISHWAKUMAR, AND DARREN BARNET as PAXTON HALL-YOSHIDA in episode 201 of NEVER HAVE I EVER Cr. ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX © 2021

The fourth season will be the series’ last

MANILA, Philippines – Comedy series Never Have I Ever is set for a fourth season, creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher announced on Wednesday, March 9.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season three of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about,” the statement read.

They added that they have more “steamy romance and hilarious adventures” in store for their viewers.

The teen comedy series tells the story of first-generation Indian-American teenager Devi Vishwakumar, who wants to heal after a traumatic loss, and attempts to deal with the dramas of high school, potential romances, friend problems, and figuring out who she is.

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young, and features narration by tennis legend John McEnroe.

Its second season premiered in July 2021, while the news of a third season was confirmed in August. A final premiere date for Never Have I Ever season three has yet to be announced. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.