Netflix renews ‘Sweet Tooth’ for third and final season 

Showrunner Jim Mickle teases that the third season will be 'darker' than the previous season

MANILA, Philippines – We’re nearing the end of Gus and Jepperd’s adventures as Netflix announced that the third season of post-apocalyptic fantasy drama Sweet Tooth will be the series’ last.

“We are so excited to share with you the final chapter of Gus’ story and we can’t wait to tell you about it,” lead star Christian Convery said in a video released on Wednesday, May 3.

The upcoming season will pick up from the events of the second season wherein Gus, Jepperd, Wendy, Bear were seen setting out for an Arctic adventure in Alaska.

However, creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jim Mickle teased that the finale season will be “darker” than the previous seasons.

“[It’s] another road trip story like season one, but in a very different way,” he said. “Season three is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season one or two.”

“Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There’s a lot he has to deal with, and it’s peak Sweet Tooth intensity,” he added.

Netflix also announced that Rosalind Chao, who played Zhang, and Amy Seimetz, who portrayed Gus’ mother Birdie, have been upgraded to series regulars for the third season. Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva are also added to the cast.

Filming for the third season has already wrapped up in New Zealand. Like the previous two seasons, the final season will also have eight episodes.

It is slated for a 2024 premiere but a final release date has yet to be announced.

Based on the DC comics from Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth takes place 10 years after “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids – babies born half-human and half-animal. Not knowing if these hybrids are the result of the deadly virus that happened during “The Great Crumble,” several remaining full humans, known as the “Last Men,” hunt and kill the hybrids.

Gus, a hybrid deer-boy who had lived safely in his secluded forest home, unexpectedly meets loner Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) who eventually becomes his protector as they venture into the unknown together.

Sweet Tooth also stars Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Aliza Vellani, Will Forte, Neil Sandilands, Dania Ramirez, and James Brolin. – Rappler.com