Netflix renews ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for 4th and final season

“Family meeting, Brellies: We’re going on a fourth and final adventure,” the show’s Facebook page read. Other details such as the release date and episode count have yet to be released.

Season three of The Umbrella Academy featured an incredible turn of events in the lives of the Hargreeves. The fans saw the introduction of the smart and stylish members of the Sparrow Academy. We also witnessed the transition of Vanya to Viktor, reminiscent of actor Elliot Page’s transition in real life. Series creator and executive producer Steve Blackman promised an epic ending for the beloved siblings.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes,” teased Blackman.

The actors who played the Hargreeves – Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lamphan (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), and Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves) – will also come back for the next season. Other cast members like Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore will also join the set, alongside new cast members that are yet to be introduced.

Season four will be under the helm of showrunners Blackman and Jesse McKeown. Mike Richardson, Beau Bauman, Keith Goldberg, and Scott Stuber will be the executive producers. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series written by My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. It follows the story of seven different children adopted by billionaire industrialist Reginald Hargreeves. The billionaire then founded The Umbrella Academy, preparing these seven children for the task of saving the world. Years later, when their adoptive father died under mysterious circumstances, the seven were forced to reunite in order to solve the mystery and prevent the threat of a global apocalypse.

The live-action adaptation of the comic debuted on Netflix in 2019. Its second season premiered in July 2020, followed by a third season in June 2022. – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.