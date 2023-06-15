Yay! Netflix renews ‘XO, Kitty’ for season 2

Are you Team Min Ho, Team Dae, or Team Yuri?

MANILA, Philippines – There’s more to teen matchmaker Kitty’s own love story! XO, Kitty spinoff series of hit Netflix film franchise To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been renewed for a second season.

Netflix shared the news on Thursday, June 15, with a video of the cast members announcing the renewal.

“I am so so excited. Thank you so much to everyone who watched season 1. We cannot wait to do it again,” lead star Anna Cathcart said in the 30-second video.

pssst… XO, Kitty has been renewed for Season 2!!!



Pass it on pic.twitter.com/YLOVaZ1QpU — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2023

Release date and additional details are yet to be announced.

XO, Kitty, follows 16-year-old Kitty Song Covey who travels to Seoul, South Korea after being offered a full scholarship by Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS).

Cathcart stars as Kitty while Minyeong Choi plays her long-distance boyfriend Dae. The cast also includes Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, and Peter Thurnwald.

Executively produced by Jenny Han, Sascha Rothchild, and Matt Kaplan under ACE Entertainment and Awesomeness Studios, the first season of the romance-comedy series premiered in May.

It debuted at number 2 in the Weekly Top 10 rankings with 72.1 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 90 countries during its first week of release. –with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.