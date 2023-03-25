Netflix renews ‘You’ for 5th and final season

RENEWED. Netflix's 'You' is coming back for a fifth and last season.

MANILA, Philippines – Joe Goldberg will be back again – but this time, for good.

Netflix announced on Friday, March 24, that the hit psycho-thriller series You will be returning for a fifth and final season, with Penn Badgley still starring as the famous stalker and serial killer who will get his “delightfully twisted conclusion.”

“Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day?” Netflix’s teaser said, according to a Variety report. For season five, original showrunner Sera Gamble will be exiting the series. Sera, who developed the show’s first four seasons, will still be involved as executive producer. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will be replacing Gamble.

Details on season five’s production timeline, official cast, and release date have not been announced.

The latest season of You premiered in two parts – part one premiered on February 9, while part two was released on March 9. In part one, the presumed dead Joe attempts to live a new life in London as a professor named Jonathan Moore. He then becomes a target of a serial killer known as the “eat the rich killer.”

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ 2014 novel of the same name, the first season of You was released in 2018 and followed the story of Joe, an ordinary-looking guy with a twisted mind. The sequel Hidden Bodies (2016) was adapted for season two, and season three was loosely based on Kepnes’ You Love Me. – Rappler.com