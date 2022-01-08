Netflix ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime series in the works – reports

ADAPTATION. An anime series of 'Scott Pilgrim' is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

The creator of the 'Scott Pilgrim' graphic novel series will be writing and executive producing the upcoming anime adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – An anime series based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim is heading to Netflix, US media reported.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, a Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation is in the works at Netflix, with Universal Studios Group’s UCP (The Umbrella Academy, Chucky) producing. Scott Pilgrim graphic novel artist and creator Bryan Lee O’Malley will be writing and executive producing alongside BenDavid Grabinski of Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?. Anime house Science SARU will be in charge of animation, and Abel Gongora will be directing.

Scott Pilgrim’s last adaptation was Edgar Wright’s 2010 cult classic film starring Michael Cera as Scott, a lazy member of his garage band Sex Bob-omb, who tries to win a record deal while battling the seven evil exes of love interest Ramona Flowers, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World also starred Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, and Brandon Routh.

O’Malley published six volumes of his best-selling graphic novel series from 2004 to 2010 under Oni Press. – Rappler.com