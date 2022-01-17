‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 starts production

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix kicked off production for the second season of Shadow and Bone with a cast photo, featuring the four new additional members to the series.

thank the Saints for this cast 🙌



production is beginning on SHADOW AND BONE Season 2 pic.twitter.com/ymt8XcHt3o — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 13, 2022

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov, an orphan and soldier, who discovers that she has a rare power to summon sunlight, which is the key to her country Ravka’s freedom. She then trains under an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha where she “finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same.”

Jessie Mei Lei will reprise her role as Alina Starkov. Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Armita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galiggan, and Calahan Skogman are also returning for the second season.

Thank the Saints because Shadow and Bone has started production on season 2 🖤 Meet your Tolya, Tamar, Nikolai, and Wylan ✨ pic.twitter.com/69MKLd1Bp8 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) January 14, 2022

“We are finally back in production in Budapest for season two of Shadow and Bone,” the returning cast members said in a one-minute announcement video. The clip also introduces the actors who will play the characters Tolya, Tamar, Nikolai, and Wylan.

Patrick Gibson (Tolkien) is Nikolai Lantsov, the former king of Ravka who has spent many years undercover as a leader of a pirate crew, with Jack Wolfe (The Witcher) as Wylan Hendriks or Wylan Van Eck in the books, a demolitions expert.

Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) will play Tolya Yul-Bataar, a Grisha Heartrender, and Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) will portray Tamar Kir-Bataar, a member of Nikthe twin brother of Tolya and a former member of the Sturmhond crew.

“I’m so excited to get my hands on my axes,” Anna said in the clip. Jack added, “I can’t wait to get started and to join the family.”

the wait is over: here's your Toyla, Tamar, Nikolai and Wylan in SHADOW AND BONE Season 2 ✨ pic.twitter.com/HSEtL6aowE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 13, 2022

Netflix first confirmed that the series will have a second season in June 2021. Author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo told Grishaverse fans that more adventure awaits in the upcoming season. “There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore,” he said then.

The first season, which premiered on April 23, 2021, had over 55 million households streams in its first 28 days, according to Netflix.

A release date for the second season has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com