‘Squid Game’ season 2 to premiere in December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A third and final season for the hit South Korean series is also in the works!

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars as another deathly competition is about to begin! Netflix announced on Thursday, August 1, that the second season of Squid Game is dropping on December 26.

In a press release, director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Do-hyuk shared that it feels “surreal” to return to the world of Squid Game.

“I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride,” he said.

The second season is set three years after Player 456 Sung Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) won his Squid Game competition as he continues his attempt in tracking down the organizers behind the deadly games. To do so, he has to participate in a new death competition.

Aside from Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo were also confirmed to be reprising their roles for the second season.

Meanwhile, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-guen were introduced as the new players. Additional details about their characters have yet to be disclosed, as of writing.

Aside from the premiere date announcement, Netflix also confirmed that a third season is in the works. This final season is set to air in 2025, however, other details about it are still under wraps.

Squid Game, which premiered in September 2021, saw cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win a cash prize. The nine-part series became Netflix’s biggest original series launch.

Its first season, which also stars Hoyeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi, and Park Hae-soo, won a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series for O Yeong-su, who played Oh Il-nam, the elderly underdog player.

Squid Game also made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards for being the first non-English-language series to be nominated for Best Cast in a Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Hoyeon Jung, and Best Stunt Ensemble for a Drama Series. – Rappler.com