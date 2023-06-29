LOOK: Netflix unveils 8 new cast members for ‘Squid Game 2’

K-pop stars T.O.P and Jo Yu-ri are among the new cast members set to join the thriller series

MANILA, Philippines – Let the next Squid Games begin! Netflix has announced eight additional cast members for the second season of its hit survival thriller series, Squid Game.

On Thursday, June 29, the streaming giant revealed that former BIGBANG rapper T.O.P, who now uses his real name Choi Seung-hyun in acting, and former IZ*ONE vocalist Jo Yu-ri are set to join the upcoming season.

Squid Game rounds out the cast for Season 2:



Please welcome Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an to the game! pic.twitter.com/wV7WErYKpM — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2023

Also among the new additions are Park Gyu-young and Lee Jin-uk from Sweet Home, Kang Ae-sim from Be Melodramatic, Lee David from Itaewon Class, Roh Jae-won from Once Upon a Small Town, and Won Ji-an from If You Wish Upon Me.

Additional details about their characters have yet to be disclosed.

Netflix first confirmed in early June that actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-guen will be part of the dystopian show’s second season.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-jun were confirmed to be reprising their season one roles as Gi-hun, the Frontman, and police detective Jun-ho, respectively. Gong Yoo, who enticed the players to join in the first season, is also set to return.

Netflix also posted photos of the cast attending a table reading session. “Familiar faces and new faces in one place,” they captioned the post. “A story that will surprise the world once again is coming.”

The platform has yet to announce a final premiere date for the second season.

Squid Game follows hundreds of cash-strapped contestants competing in deadly versions of children’s games in a bid to win a hefty cash prize. It premiered in September 2021 and became Netflix’s biggest original series launch, with 111 million accounts streaming the show in the first 27 days of its release. –with additional reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.