New ‘Andor’ trailer teases returning ‘Star Wars’ characters

MANILA, Philippines – Disney+ released a new action-packed trailer of the newest Star Wars series Andor on Monday, August 1.

The two-minute and 25-second trailer teases the origins of the Rebellion, highlighting the heroes of the Rebel Alliance who plan to take down the Galactic Empire.

Andor is a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and thus the series will be featuring some familiar characters.

Diego Luna will be reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the main protagonist. Genevieve O’Reilley and Forest Whitaker will also be returning for the series as Mon Mothna and Saw Gerrera. Aside from them, some other stars who will join include Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

Variety reports that in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Luna, who is also executive producing the series, talked about the scope of the series.

“It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that,” he said. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough, it’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises,” he added.

According to him, the 12-episode series will tell the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and its story will remind the viewers what they are capable of. “There’s no Jedis around — it’s people having to take control,” Luna highlighted.

Fans can also expect more practical effects than other blockbuster productions. Luna also teased that they don’t work with green screens for the series production. “The stuff is built. The props work. They make noises,” he described.

Created by showrunner Tony Gilroy, Andor is slated for a three-episode premiere on Disney+ on September 21. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern