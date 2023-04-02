‘One Piece’ is coming to Netflix PH

The streaming platform announced that the hit manga series will be available in April

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill: hit anime series One Piece will be available on streaming platform Netflix starting April 15.

Netflix Philippines’ social media pages made the announcement on Friday, March 31. The series was only previously available in other selected regions, including Netflix Japan and Netflix USA.

It also remains unclear whether all 1,000+ episodes of One Piece will be available on Netflix Philippines. Subscribers in the US only have access to 10 seasons of One Piece, totaling 325 episodes.

In July 2022, Japanese creator Eiichiro Oda dropped hints about One Piece’s ending as the hit manga series nears its finale after 25 years. One Piece was first serialized as a manga in July 1997 by Weekly Shōnen Jump and is still ongoing, making it one of the longest-running manga series in existence.

Its anime adaptation came two years later in 1999, with its 1,000th episode airing in 2021.

The globally recognized manga will also be getting its own live-action series. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for the 10-episode series.

One Piece centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body takes on the properties of rubber after eating a Devil Fruit. He and his friends then set out on a quest to find the “One Piece” treasure and become king of the pirates. – Rappler.com