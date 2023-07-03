LOOK: Original Japanese voice actors to dub Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ live-action remake

Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, and Akemi Okamura are doing the Japanese dub for Netflix’s live-action adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – The original voice actors of the long-running anime series One Piece are going to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub of Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation.

On Sunday, July 2, Netflix released a video at the Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles, showing Monkey D. Luffy’s original voice actress Mayumi Tanaka meeting Iñaki Godoy, the actor portraying Luffy in the live-action show.

“I’ve been voicing Monkey D. Luffy since 1999 for over 20 years. For the live-action, there will be a real-life Luffy, and just as I was recording the Japanese dub, Iñaki showed up,” Tanaka said in the video. “I’m so thrilled!”

She then thanked Godoy for visiting her and gave him Luffy’s iconic straw hat at the end of the video.

Play Video

The live-action cast also shared that the other voice actors from the original anime series are onboard to do the show’s Japanese dub, including Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata as Sanji.

Godoy and Taz Skylar, who plays the live-action Sanji, are also doing the Spanish dub.

Other members of the live-action cast include Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp.

Based on the manga of the same title, One Piece premiered in Japan in 1999. It was created in 1997 by Eiichiro Oda, who is also a producer for the upcoming live-action series.

One Piece follows the story of a boy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they sail across oceans in pursuit of the One Piece treasure, which would make their captain the King of the Pirates. The anime has aired more than 1,000 episodes and is currently on its 20th season.

Netflix first announced their live-action adaptation of the manga in January 2020, with filming beginning in February 2022 and the release of its first trailer following in June 2023. One Piece will premiere on August 31, 2023, with 10 episodes in its first season. – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Pie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.