Mabu-hey! Paolo Ballesteros is ‘Drag Race Philippines’ host 

MANILA, Philippines – Paolo Ballesteros has been hailed as the main host of the much anticipated Drag Race Philippines, discovery+ Philippines announced on Tuesday, July 12.

“Charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent sashay their way to discovery+ with the multi-talented artist Paolo Ballesteros as fab host. We’re screaming, sists!” they wrote. In true Paolo fashion, the announcement clip sees the host decked in a full glam look.

Halleloo huns, come through!



Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent sashay their way to discovery+ with the multi-talented artist Paolo Ballesteros as fab host.



We’re screaming, sists!



Start your free 7-day trial today! Visit https://t.co/gkDBscBNlD to find out more. pic.twitter.com/nhL42D2t6s — discovery+ Philippines (@discoveryplusPH) July 12, 2022

Paolo is set to join RuPaul’s Drag Race season 4 and All Stars 6 contender Jiggly Caliente, who has been confirmed to be one of the show’s panel of judges. Other judges have yet to be announced.

Jiggy quickly took to Twitter to express excitement about the announcement. “Here she is. Ayan…masaya na kayo…malapit na (Here she is. There…are you happy…coming soon!!!”)

Here she is. Ayan …Masaya na kayo…malapit na!!!! https://t.co/zEezPkOngS — Jiggly Caliente Official (@JigglyCaliente4) July 12, 2022

Drag Race Philippines is the local franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a reality drag competition created by RuPaul and World of Wonder that first premiered in 2009. The Drag Race series is also franchised in Holland, Spain, Thailand, and the UK.

The Philippine edition opened its casting audition in August 2021, and will premiere on Wow Present Plus on August 17. Drag Race Philippines will also be accompanied by the Untucked series, which will feature behind-the-scenes drama and unseen footage of the drag contestants.

Paolo has been making waves in the drag industry due to the internet’s fascination with his Instagram makeup transformations since 2014. His passion for drag eventually intertwined with his talent in acting as he starred in films like Die Beautiful in 2016 and The Panti Sisters in 2019. – with reports from Beatriz Joyce Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Beatriz Joyce Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.