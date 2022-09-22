Park Eun-bin coming to Manila for fan meeting

The 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star is holding her first Asia fan meeting tour this year!

MANILA, Philippines – Kayak, deed, rotator, noon, racecar! Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin is coming to Manila for the first time!

The South Korean actress is holding her first Asia fan meeting tour, as announced by her agency Namoo Actors via Instagram stories. Eun-Bin Note: Binkan in Manila is happening on Sunday, October 23, 6 pm, at the SM Skydome at SM North EDSA.

Eun-bin’s other Asia stops include Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Eun-bin recently starred as titular character Attorney Woo Young-woo in Netflix’s hit legal K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, where she plays a young, intelligent lawyer with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), navigating the world of law.

After its premiere on June 29, Extraordinary Attorney Woo quickly entered Netflix’s Non-English Global Top 10 most-watched TV and films.

In August, EMK Musical announced that the series will be adapted into a musical; they will pick three episodes from the original drama to produce three different musicals. The series is also in talks for a second season.

Eun-bin is also known for her lead roles in other series, such as Hello, My Twenties!, Hot Stove League, The King’s Affection, Do You Like Brahms?, The Ghost Detective, and many more. – Rappler.com