Park Eun-bin to star in new romcom drama

The 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star is going to be the lead of upcoming series 'Diva of the Deserted Island'

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, the star of hit series Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is set for an upcoming drama called Diva of the Deserted Island.

According to a Soompi report, production company Kakao Entertainment said on Thursday, February 9 that Eun-bin will be the lead of a new romantic comedy, which is about a woman named Seo Mok-ha who tries to adapt to the real world after “drifting out onto a deserted island after an accident and being discovered 15 years later.”

“In a completely new and unfamiliar world, Mok-ha takes brave steps toward her dream of becoming a singer and does not lose her laughter and hope even in difficult situations,” the synopsis reads.

While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up director Oh Choong-hwan and writer Park Hye-hun will be working together again for Diva of the Deserted Island.

Chae Jong-hyeop is reportedly in talks to play the drama’s male lead Bo Geol, who eventually forms an affectionate connection with Eun-bin’s character. Production is slated to begin in early 2023, with no release date confirmed yet so far.

Eun-bin, who started out as a child actress, is also known for her roles in The King’s Affection, Hot Stove League, Hello, My Twenties!, and Do you Like Brahms? – Rappler.com