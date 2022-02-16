‘Peaky Blinders’ season 6 sets February premiere date

Are you ready for the final season of 'Peaky Blinders?'

MANILA, Philippines – The Shelbys are coming back soon!

BBC announced on Tuesday, February 15, that hit series Peaky Blinders is set to air its sixth season on February 27.

“The Shelbys are back in business,” they captioned the post of a mural of Cillian Murphy’s face, who plays Tommy Shelby in the series. The mural was painted on the side of a wall in Birmingham by street artist Akse.

The sixth season will see Shelby continue his war against politician Oswald Mosley (played by Sam Claflin) as he attempts for the titular clan to rest.

Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Finn Cole are reprising their roles, while Stephen Graham is set to make an appearance. The upcoming season, however, will be without Helen McCrory, who died of breast cancer in April 2021. She played Aunt Polly in the series.

Creator and writer Steven Knight has earlier announced that the sixth season will be the series’ last, but teases that it will “continue in another form.

“[Peaky Blinders] is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher,” he said. The season five finale aired in September 2019 and the filming for the sixth season has been affected by the global health crisis.

The season will run for six episodes on BBC One. Netflix airs the series outside the United Kingdom, but a release date on the streaming platform has yet to be announced.

Peaky Blinders, which is set in Birmingham, England, follows Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his notorious gangster family’s crimes right after World War 1. The critically-acclaimed series premiered in 2013. – Rappler.com