‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series announces premiere date

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's books will be released on Disney+

MANILA, Philippines – The wait is over! Disney+ announced on Saturday, August 19 that highly-awaited series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will start streaming on December 20, 2023.

They released a new teaser indicating the release date across social media platforms.

“We’ve been expecting you,” the caption for the teaser reads.

It opens with a voiceover from Virginia Kull as Percy’s mother. “The stories that I have told you about Greek gods and half-bloods — they are real,” she says as shots from the film are flashed.

The teaser ends with a voiceover from Glynn Turman as Chiron. “Percy Jackson, we’ve been expecting you,” he says.

The casting of Kull and Turman was announced in June 2022.

The 30-second teaser features Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson with Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase respectively. Their casting was officially announced in March 2022.

The series will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases.

Disney+ first announced the live-action adaptation of the book series in January 2022, along with the news that author Rick Riordan would write the pilot together with Jon Steinberg. Steinberg oversaw production along with Dan Shotz.

In September 2022, the first teaser for the series was released.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the book series of the same name. It follows the story of Percy, a 12-year-old boy, who discovers that he is a demigod and son of Poseidon. He is sent to Camp Half-Blood along with the other children of gods and together they embark on a fantastical journey through their mythological world.

The first two out of five books of the series were adapted into the 2011 film The Lightning Thief and the 2013 Sea of Monsters. They starred Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover. The movie franchise underperformed at the box office and no other films were made. – with reports from Luna Coscolluela/Rappler.com

Luna Coscolluela is a Rappler intern.