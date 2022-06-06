‘Percy Jackson’ series begins filming, adds 5 new cast members

MANILA, Philippines – Disney+ original mythology series Percy Jackson and the Olympians has officially begun production in Vancouver, Canada.

First day of camp vibes 🔱 Your first #PercyPreview is here.



Production is underway on #PercyJackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/NWALMOvMVH — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 2, 2022

Along with the series’ and Disney+’s announcements on social media, book author and executive producer Rick Riordan also confirmed the start of production on his Twitter account and website.

“This is it, demigods! Here in Vancouver, we have all hands on deck for the first day of filming on Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The excitement is so thick you could cut it with a celestial bronze ballpoint pen!” Riordan wrote in his website along with a photo of a clapper.

He also announced the addition of five new adult cast members to join the series – Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, and Timm Sharp.

Kull will play the role of Sally Jackson, Percy’s loving and protective but mortal mother.

⚡️Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson pic.twitter.com/1kUyH4qg4r — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 2, 2022

Mantzoukas has been cast as Dionysus also known as Mr. D, the Greek god of wine. In the series, he serves as the irritable camp director of Camp Half-Blood, the camp for demigods.

⚡️Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus (a.k.a Mr. D) pic.twitter.com/BwxHbGByY6 — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 2, 2022

Mullaly, on the other hand, will play Alecto or Mrs. Dodds. She will be Percy’s strict and monstrous math professor. She is one of the three Furies who loyally serves Hades, the Greek god of the underworld.

Turman will act as Chiron, also known as Mr. Brunner, who disguises as Percy’s Latin teacher. He is known to be a famed centaur and trainer of heroes who will provide Percy with moral guidance in the series.

Lastly, Sharp will be Gabe Ugliano, Sally’s selfish, brash, and combative husband who also acts as Percy’s stepfather.

⚡️Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano pic.twitter.com/yPdojWpqhG — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) June 2, 2022

Riordan assured fans that he’ll also post an update about how filming is going, and mentioned that further casting information will be coming out in phases.

Walker Scobell was casted as the titular character Percy Jackson, while Leah Sava and Aryan Simhadri are set to play Grover Underwood and Annabeth Chase, respectively.

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is written by Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin. The story revolves around teenager Percy Jackson, the half-human son of Olympian god Poseidon who is first sent to Camp Half-Blood, where he meets fellow demigods Annabeth and Grover. Together they embark on adventures involving the gods of Mount Olympus and other fantastical foes.

The first two books of the series were previously adapted into films, The Lightning Thief (2011) and Sea of Monsters (2013). It starred Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth, and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover. – with reports from Rainielle Kyle Guison/Rappler.com

Rainielle Kyle Guison is a Rappler intern.