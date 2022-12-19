LOOK: ‘Doctor Who’ unveils 1st image of Ncuti Gatwa as 15th Doctor

Millie Gibson, meanwhile, will take over the role of Ruby Sunday

MANILA, Philippines – The new Time Lord is all suited up and ready to go! Doctor Who released on Sunday, December 18, the first photos of Ncuti Gatwa in character as the series’ 15th Doctor.

The first image shows Gatwa in full costume – a patterned brown and orange coat and slacks with matching boots, while another photo shows Gatwa with co-star Millie Gibson, who will be taking on the role of Ruby Sunday. Gibson’s Ruby is wearing navy-blue shorts, denim jackets, and chunky black boots.

Introducing the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ❤️❤️➕🟦 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/x1pUBGAPPN — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 17, 2022

In a separate post, a behind-the-scenes video provides more details on Gatwa’s jewelry and tattoos for his take on the Doctor.

The Sex Education star was first announced to take over Jodie Whittaker’s role in May. “It’s an incredibly iconic role and an incredibly iconic show, and I just hope I do it justice,” he said then.

At the time, Gatwa, who is the first Black actor to play the lead role in the British sci-fi series, was announced to be the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord.

However, BBC surprised fans when Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated into David Tennant’s 10th Doctor. Tennant, the first character to return, will reprise his role as the 10th-turned-14th Doctor for a three-episode special for the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

Final release dates for the anniversary special and Gatwa’s season have yet to be announced.

The series, which premiered in 1963, follows the titular extra-terrestrial Time Lord, referred to as The Doctor, as they explore time and space alongside human companions. – Rappler.com